Florida faces Philadelphia, aims to halt 3-game skid

Florida Panthers (29-19-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (30-18-7, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a win over Philadelphia.

The Flyers are 21-7-5 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia has converted on 19.7% of power-play opportunities, scoring 36 power-play goals.

The Panthers are 18-14-4 in conference matchups. Florida is third in the league averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Nov. 19, Florida won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 18 goals, adding 28 assists and totaling 46 points. Sean Couturier has totaled 13 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 68 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 49 assists. Mike Hoffman has collected 12 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Flyers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Joel Farabee: day to day (illness), Carter Hart: day to day (abdominal).

Panthers: Chris Driedger: out (lower body), Brian Boyle: day to day (undisclosed).