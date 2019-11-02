Flames visit the Blue Jackets after overtime victory

Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host Calgary after the Flames beat Nashville 6-5 in overtime.

Article continues below ...

The Blue Jackets have gone 3-3-1 in home games. Columbus has converted on 14.6% of power-play opportunities, scoring six power-play goals.

The Flames are 3-5-1 on the road. Calgary averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 26 total minutes.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with six goals and has recorded 10 points. Sonny Milano has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with nine goals and has 12 points. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Flames Injuries: None listed.