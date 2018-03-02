Flames desperate for a victory versus Rangers

CALGARY, Alberta — After two straight road losses, the Calgary Flames are badly in need of a win to stay in contention for a playoff spot in the NHL’s Western Conference.

After dropping a 5-2 decision to the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Wednesday, defenseman Travis Hamonic said the Flames (32-24-9) have to refocus for their home game at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday night against the New York Rangers (28-30-6).

“We have to get a win, that’s it,” Hamonic said. “No bottom line. We have to get a win. We’re at that time of the year.”

Article continues below ...

While Calgary’s recent slump has dropped them out of a playoff position, they’re only one point behind the Anaheim Ducks (32-21-12) for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Flames also sit just outside the top three in the Pacific Division.

“It sounds cliche, but there’s no sense in sitting and complaining about it,” Hamonic said. “We have to move forward.”

The Flames jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Wednesday before the Avalanche stormed back with five straight goals.

“You’ve got to learn from it, you’ve got to harness that anger and you’ve got to get going here,” said Calgary coach Glen Gulutzan, who liked the way his team played in the third period against the Avs despite not rallying to get the win. “They were an angry group. We just couldn’t break through.

“I’m not saying you can play angry because frustration and anger are pretty closely intertwined, but this has got to unite us and galvanize us as we head into our last 17 games.”

Meanwhile, the Rangers snapped a seven-game losing streak by virtue of a wild 6-5 overtime victory over the Canucks in Vancouver on Thursday.

“It was a roller coaster, that’s for sure — a lot of goals, a lot of chances,” said veteran Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who made 50 saves to improve his record this season to 24-21-5. “It was a battle. It feels good to win a game. We can smile for once. I’m just tired of losing. I don’t care how we win as long as we win.”

After dropping out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, the Rangers were sellers at the NHL trade deadline and made several deals with an eye on improving the team heading into next season.

Center Ryan Spooner, who was acquired from the Boston Bruins in a deal that sent left winger Rick Nash the other way, is fitting in nicely with the Rangers.

Spooner set up three goals against the Canucks, including the overtime winner by rookie defenseman John Gilmour, to give him five assists in two games with his new team.

“I’m just trying to make the play that’s there,” said Spooner, who acknowledged that the Rangers will have to work on playing better in their own zone if they want to build upon their win over the Canucks.

“Defensively, we need to be better obviously. Every team, there’s so many good forwards that can find the back of the net. If we work our way forward from the back of the net out, we have enough guys that can put pucks in the net that we’ll be fine.”