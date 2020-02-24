Flames answer Oilers’ trades by acquiring two defensemen

The latest on the NHL trade deadline (all times Eastern):

4:35 p.m.

The Calgary Flames have acquired defensemen Erik Gustafsson from Chicago and Derek Forbort from Los Angeles.

The Flames sent a 2020 third-round pick to the Blackhawks for Gustafsson and a conditional 2021 fourth-rounder to the Kings for Forbort.

Rival Edmonton over the past 24 hours acquired defenseman Mike Green and forward Andreas Athanasiou from Detroit and forward Tyler Ennis from Ottawa.