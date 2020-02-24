Flames answer Oilers’ trades by acquiring two defensemen
AP
The latest on the NHL trade deadline (all times Eastern):
4:35 p.m.
The Calgary Flames have acquired defensemen Erik Gustafsson from Chicago and Derek Forbort from Los Angeles.
The Flames sent a 2020 third-round pick to the Blackhawks for Gustafsson and a conditional 2021 fourth-rounder to the Kings for Forbort.
Rival Edmonton over the past 24 hours acquired defenseman Mike Green and forward Andreas Athanasiou from Detroit and forward Tyler Ennis from Ottawa.
- Andreas Athanasiou
- Atlantic
- Buffalo Sabres
- Calgary Flames
- Central
- Chicago Blackhawks
- Detroit Red Wings
- East
- Edmonton Oilers
- Los Angeles Kings
- Metropolitan
- New Jersey Devils
- New York Islanders
- NHL
- Pacific
- Robin Lehner
- Vegas Golden Knights
- Wayne Simmonds
- West
-