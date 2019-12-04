Eichel and the Sabres visit the Flames
Buffalo Sabres (13-10-5, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (13-12-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)
Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Jack Eichel and Buffalo take on Calgary. He’s seventh in the in the NHL with 38 points, scoring 17 goals and totaling 21 assists.
The Flames are 7-3-2 on their home ice. Calgary has scored 15 power-play goals, converting on 16.5% of chances.
The Sabres are 5-7-2 in road games. Buffalo has given up 22 power-play goals, killing 74.7% of opponent chances.
Calgary defeated Buffalo 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 27.
TOP PERFORMERS: Derek Ryan leads the Flames with a plus-five in 29 games played this season. Matthew Tkachuk has recorded four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.
Marco Scandella leads the Sabres with a plus-12 in 21 games played this season. Eichel has recorded nine goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.
Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.
Flames Injuries: None listed.
Sabres Injuries: Rasmus Dahlin: out (upper body).