Eichel and Buffalo take on Philadelphia

Buffalo Sabres (29-30-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (40-20-7, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Eichel leads Buffalo into a matchup against Philadelphia. He currently ranks 10th in the NHL with 77 points, scoring 35 goals and recording 42 assists.

The Flyers are 29-9-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is sixth in the NHL shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.4 shots per game.

The Sabres are 10-12-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Buffalo has allowed 47 power-play goals, stopping 74% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Dec. 19, Philadelphia won 6-1. James van Riemsdyk totaled two goals for the Flyers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 61 points, scoring 24 goals and adding 37 assists. Sean Couturier has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Eichel leads the Sabres with 77 points, scoring 35 goals and adding 42 assists. Kyle Okposo has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, two penalties and four penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Flyers: 9-1-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 8.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: James van Riemsdyk: out (hand).

Sabres: None listed.