Eichel and Buffalo take on Arizona

Buffalo Sabres (29-27-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (31-27-8, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Eichel leads Buffalo into a matchup against Arizona. He ranks ninth in the league with 77 points, scoring 35 goals and recording 42 assists.

The Coyotes are 16-12-4 at home. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Barrett Hayton leads the team averaging 0.8.

The Sabres are 10-17-4 in road games. Buffalo has given up 45 power-play goals, killing 74% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 28, Arizona won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 22 goals and has totaled 39 points. Clayton Keller has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Eichel has collected 77 total points while scoring 35 goals and totaling 42 assists for the Sabres. Kyle Okposo has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 1.8 penalties and 3.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.