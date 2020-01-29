Edmonton puts home win streak on the line against Calgary

Calgary Flames (26-19-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (26-18-5, third in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts Calgary aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Oilers are 9-6-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Edmonton leads the NHL with 44 power-play goals, led by James Neal with 12.

The Flames are 7-6-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Calgary has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 11, Calgary won 4-3. Elias Lindholm scored a team-high two goals for the Flames in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 49 assists and has recorded 76 points this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Derek Ryan leads the Flames with a plus-eight in 51 games played this season. Lindholm has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Flames: None listed.