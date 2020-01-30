Edmonton hosts St. Louis following shootout victory

St. Louis Blues (31-12-8, first in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (26-18-6, third in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host St. Louis after the Blues defeated Calgary 5-4 in a shootout.

The Oilers are 12-12-4 against conference opponents. Edmonton ranks seventh in the league shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.1 goals on 29.3 shots per game.

The Blues are 22-6-4 in Western Conference play. St. Louis has surrendered 29 power-play goals, killing 80.5% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Dec. 18, St. Louis won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 50 assists and has recorded 77 points this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

David Perron leads the Blues with 22 goals and has recorded 52 points. Alex Pietrangelo has collected 11 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .879 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Blues: Alexander Steen: day to day (lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: day to day (lower-body).