Ducks face the Golden Knights on 3-game skid

Vegas Golden Knights (33-22-8, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (24-30-7, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim enters the matchup with Vegas as losers of three in a row.

The Ducks are 8-10-1 against the rest of their division. Anaheim averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The Golden Knights are 11-5-2 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Vegas has converted on 21.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 38 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 31, Vegas won 5-2. Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf has recorded 38 total points while scoring 12 goals and adding 26 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has totaled four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with a plus-19 in 34 games played this season. Max Pacioretty has totaled eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Cam Fowler: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: None listed.