Draisaitl and the Oilers visit the Kings

Edmonton Oilers (32-22-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-34-6, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton square off against Los Angeles. He leads the in the NHL with 97 points, scoring 35 goals and totaling 62 assists.

The Kings are 9-12-1 against division opponents. Los Angeles has converted on 16.2% of power-play opportunities, recording 28 power-play goals.

The Oilers are 10-8-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Edmonton leads the NHL with 52 power-play goals, led by Draisaitl with 11.

In their last meeting on Dec. 6, Edmonton won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 55 points, scoring 17 goals and collecting 38 assists. Blake Lizotte has totaled four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 62 total assists and has recorded 97 points. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Jeff Carter: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: None listed.