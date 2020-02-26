Draisaitl and the Oilers visit the Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers (33-22-8, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (34-22-8, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton hit the ice against Vegas. He leads the in the NHL with 99 points, scoring 37 goals and recording 62 assists.

The Golden Knights are 12-5-2 in division games. Vegas has given up 45 power-play goals, killing 77.7% of opponent chances.

The Oilers are 17-15-5 against conference opponents. Edmonton leads the NHL with 54 power-play goals, led by Draisaitl with 13.

In their last meeting on Nov. 23, Edmonton won 4-2. Connor McDavid scored a team-high two goals for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 29 goals and has totaled 61 points. Mark Stone has totaled 12 assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 99 points, scoring 37 goals and adding 62 assists. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .878 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Oilers: Tyler Ennis: day to day (undisclosed), Kailer Yamamoto: out (ankle).