Columbus Blue Jackets (32-21-15, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (36-24-8, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton take on Columbus. Draisaitl is first in the NHL with 110 points, scoring 43 goals and recording 67 assists.

The Oilers are 16-10-5 at home. Edmonton is second in the league shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.6 shots per game.

The Blue Jackets are 12-9-11 in road games. Columbus averages just 2.9 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team averaging 0.3.

In their last matchup on Oct. 30, Edmonton won 4-1. Draisaitl recorded a team-high 3 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 43 goals, adding 67 assists and totaling 110 points. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 21 goals and has recorded 36 points. Nick Foligno has totaled four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-4-4, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 1.7 penalties and 3.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Mike Green: out (mcl).

Blue Jackets: Nathan Gerbe: out (undisclosed), Oliver Bjorkstrand: out (ankle), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (concussion).