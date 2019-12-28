Devils score into own net, gifting Toronto a 5-4 OT win

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Devils defenseman Damon Severson backhanded the puck into his own net in overtime, gifting the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win over New Jersey on Friday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.

Severson got the puck after Toronto’s William Nylander lost control while driving toward New Jersey’s net. The 25-year-old Severson inadvertently beat goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood while trying to clear the puck out of danger. Nylander was credited with the goal.

Zach Hyman, Ilya Mikheyev, Kasperi Kapanen and John Tavares scored for Toronto. Michael Hutchinson had 24 saves in winning his second straight start.

Mikheyev left the ice in the third period after being cut on his wrist by Jack Hughes’ skate. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Maple Leafs said.

Nico Hischier, Nitita Gusev, Kyle Palmieri and Jesper Bratt tallied for New Jersey, and Blackwood made 32 saves.

RANGERS 5, HURRICANES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had two goals and an assist, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 39 shots, and New York beat Carolina.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Strome also scored to help New York get its second win in six games (2-3-1). Tony DeAngelo and Jacob Trouba each had two assists.

Lundqvist improved to 3-0-0 against the Hurricanes this season while stopping 125 of 132 shots in the wins.

Lucas Wallmark had a goal and an assist, Brett Pesce and Sebastian Aho also scored, and Teuvo Terravainen had two assists for the Hurricanes. James Reimer finished with 19 saves for Carolina, which has lost three straight after a 6-0-1 stretch.

CAPITALS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Carl Hagelin scored his first goal of the season, T.J. Oshie scored in overtime and Washington snapped Columbus’ winning streak at five.

Hagelin’s tying goal in the third helped Washington remained the only team in the NHL without back-to-back regulation losses this season. Oshie scored the winner on the power play 3:13 into overtime to give the Capitals their first victory against Columbus in three tries this month.

Rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves to win his first career start against Columbus. He was solid all night and couldn’t do much on the lone Blue Jackets goal by rookie Jakob Lilja.

Columbus extended its point streak to nine games. It’s 6-0-3 in that span.

Joonas Korpisalo was excellent in net for the Blue Jackets, stopping 34 of the 36 shots he faced.

BRUINS 3, SABRES 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored two goals for the third consecutive game, and Boston beat Buffalo.

Bergeron became the fifth player in Bruins history to score two goals in at least three games and the first Bruin since Cam Neely in 1988-89 to accomplish the feat.

Brandon Carlo also scored and Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves for Boston. It was Halak’s third shutout of the season.

Linus Ullmark made 22 saves for Buffalo, which has lost five of its last six games.

BLUES 5, JETS 4, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — David Perron scored 3:14 into overtime and St. Louis extended its winning streak to seven games.

Perron scored his 16h goal of the season and added an assist.

Tyler Bozak scored twice, Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and assist and Justin Faulk also scored for the Blues (25-8-6). Jaden Schwartz contributed three assists and Brayden Schenn added a pair. Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots for St. Louis.

Kyle Connor scored twice and Gabriel Bourque and Blake Wheeler added goals for the Jets (21-14-3). Patrik Laine collected a pair of assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for Winnipeg, which has lost four of five (1-3-1).

WILD 6, AVALANCHE 4

DENVER (AP) — Mats Zuccarello and Victor Rask scored in a 1:17 span in the third period and Minnesota rallied Colorado.

Devan Dubnyk made 14 of his 40 saves in the third period for the Wild, who have taken two of the three games against Colorado.

Eric Staal, Carson Soucy, Ryan Suter and Brad Hunt also scored for Minnesota.

Matt Calvert had two goals, and Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado. Pavel Francouz had 27 saves for the Avalanche, who have lost their last three home games despite holding a third-period lead in each.

PENGUINS 5, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Galchenyuk scored his third goal of the season, Tristan Jarry made 30 saves and Pittsburgh beat banged up Nashville.

Dominik Simon, Teddy Blueger, Bryan Rust and Juuso Riikola also scored for the Penguins, who have won five of six.

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne was pulled after allowing three goals on six shots. Juuse Saros stopped 17 of 19 shots in relief.

Craig Smith and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Predators, who ended a five-game points streak.

BLACKHAWKS 5, ISLANDERS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Robin Lehner made 38 saves against his former team, Dennis Gilbert scored his first career goal and Chicago beat the Islanders.

Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik also scored for banged-up Chicago.

Matthew Highmore was credited with his first goal of the season when his third-period centering pass went off Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock and into the net.

New York lost for the fourth time in five games in the opener of a three-game trip.

Ross Johnston and Casey Cizikas scored for the Islanders, and Thomas Greiss made eight saves on 11 shots before he was replaced by Semyon Varlamov in the first.