Devils, Red Wings meet in quick turnaround (Nov 25, 2017)

Both teams will be playing the second leg of back-to-back games when the New Jersey Devils visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m., Saturday.

The Devils scored all their goals in the second period in a 3-2 home win over the Vancouver Canucks at the Prudential Center on Friday night.

Left winger Taylor Hall had a hand in all three goals for New Jersey with a goal, his seventh, and two assists.

“It was a kind of game where you saw individual plays define the game, and you’re starting to see that from our team,” Hall said on NHL.com. “We have playmakers and skill through the lineup. Some nights that’ll carry you through.”

Center Brian Boyle scored his second goal (power play) and defenseman Damon Severson also scored, his third, for the Devils (13-5-4). Goaltender Corey Schneider made 23 saves.

Boyle, who was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia two months ago, scored his goal on Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night.

Boyle signed a two-year, $5.1 million free agent contract with New Jersey on July 1. He missed the first 10 games of the season.

“It’s part of a club you don’t necessarily want to be in,” Boyle said of his diagnosis. “The support from everybody here has been unbelievable.”

Meanwhile, Detroit (10-9-4) dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to the New York Rangers on Friday night.

Tomas Tatar scored the Red Wings’ lone goal, 4:05 into the third period on the power play, which gave Detroit a 1-0 lead. It was Tatar’s seventh goal. It was the only one of 41 shots that eluded New York goalie Henrik Lundqvist. Netminder Jimmy Howard made 29 saves for the Red Wings.

Howard and Lundqvist combined to allow three or fewer goals in the same game for the sixth consecutive time, dating back to Dec. 6, 2009. It’s the third time they have kept the game 0-0 going into the third period.

“We did a tremendous job from the start of the game,” Howard said. “It’s one of those where you felt like you deserved the two points.”

Right winger Mats Zuccarello scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Rangers the win.

Lundqvist stopped Wings’ center Dylan Larkin and right winger Gustav Nyquist on breakaways in the first period.

Detroit defenseman Mike Green hit the goal post late in the second period.

Howard made post-to-post saves on right winger Rick Nash and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk in the second period.

“But goalies were obviously great, But I thought we did lots of good stuff that we can certainly build on,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “There are areas we’ve got to shore up. Now, some of that is they’re a real good team. … But, I thought overall we played the way we need to play to be successful and the way we’ve played over the last large stretch of games that we have been successful.”

The Red Wings are 0-1-2 in their last three games but were 6-2-1 previously.

Detroit captain and center Henrik Zetterberg assisted on Tatar’s goal to give Zetterberg 918 career points to tie him with Pavel Datsyuk for sixth on the all-time Red Wings scoring list.

Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Blashill said more would be known about Daley’s status after an MRI on Saturday.