Devils look to rebound against Jets (Nov 18, 2017)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets aren’t looking at the standings — that’s their story and they’re sticking to it — but after pulling a win out of the fire Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, you can excuse their fans if they devour the sports section.

The Winnipeggers sit second in the Western Conference with an 11-4-3 record and 25 points — their best start since relocating from Atlanta in 2011 — they have points in all but four games this season and they’re the most successful Canadian team in the NHL, at least winning percentage-wise. (The Toronto Maple Leafs have 26 points but have played two more games.)

“I think it’s a little too early to be standings watching,” center Andrew Copp told the Winnipeg Free Press on Friday. “We’ve just got to keep piling up points as much as possible. Obviously, we have a good thing going in the room right now, a good feeling. That can be taken away (Saturday) afternoon. You earn your grind day-by-day, earn your keep and earn that good feeling.

“It’s pushing forward knowing we’re not going to make the playoffs on the points we have right now. We’ve got to keep pushing forward. We know there are a lot of good teams in the West that are going to be pushing from behind. We’ve just got to keep piling up the points and play our game, get that consistency down.”

Connor Hellebuyck will make his fourth consecutive start in the Jets net. A backup to start the season, he continues to be among the league leaders in most goaltending categories, including won-loss (10-1-2), goals against average (2.29) and save percentage (.930).

The Devils come to town smarting from a heartbreaking road loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday as they surrendered the only goal of the game with two seconds left in overtime. Still, they have the same record as Winnipeg and Jets coach Paul Maurice is expecting a track meet.

“They’ve got a real quick team,” he said. “They’ve got an awful lot of speed, some good puck movers. I think it’s going to be as close to the fastest game we’ll play all year. The fastest team that we’ve seen.”

Cory Schneider will get the start in goal but he won’t need any time to get his bearings. Bell MTS Place was his home rink when he played for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose from 2007 to 2010.

The 31-year-old told a media scrum after a 35-minute practice on Friday morning that he’s going to be paying extra special attention to Jets right winger Patrik Laine, who has nine goals thus far this year and is riding a seven-game point streak.

“His release is about as good as it gets,” he said. “I’ve only seen him a couple of times, but he’s had some good looks on me. I think he’s scored a goal at least. He hits his spots, he’s not reckless.”