Devils beat St. Louis 4-2, snap Blues’ 8-game win streak

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dakota Mermis scored his first NHL goal, fellow defenseman Connor Carrick got his first of the season and the New Jersey Devils stunned St. Louis 4-2 on Friday night to snap the Blues‘ eight-game winning streak.

Cory Schneider made 31 saves in helping New Jersey end a 12-game skid against the defending Stanley Cup champions, dating to January 2014.

Jesper Bratt also scored and Joey Anderson iced the game with an empty-net goal.

Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues, who coincidentally started their winning streak with a 3-0 victory over New Jersey on Feb. 18.

Jordan Binnington had 28 saves in losing for the first time in seven starts.

RED WINGS 2, BLACKHAWKS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri scored and Detroit beat Chicago.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings, They have an NHL-low 37 points and trail the rest of the league by 20-plus points.

Patrick Kane scored his 31st goal with 1:05 left in the second period to pull Chicago within a goal. Corey Crawford had 23 saves for the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks had won four straight, one shy of their season high, to improve their chances of closing strong enough to earn a wild card in the playoffs.

Detroit ended its fifth six-game losing streak this season.

JETS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for his league-leading sixth shutout of the season, leading Winnipeg past Vegas.

Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist, Kyle Connor got his team-leading 36th goal and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets.

It was the second game of a three-game homestand for the Jets, who have won five straight at home to improve to 19-14-3 at Bell MTS Place this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots in the loss.

FLAMES 3, COYOTES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau, T.J. Brodie and Mikael Backlund scored, Matthew Tkachuk assisted on all of the goals and Calgary beat Arizona.

The Flames are 6-3-1 in their last 10. They moved within three points of Pacific Division-leading Vegas and a point behind second-place Edmonton.

Cam Talbot made 32 saves to win in his 300th NHL start.

Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist and Carl Soderberg also scored for Arizona.

DUCKS 2, MAPLE LEAFS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Carter Rowney and Adam Henrique scored, John Gibson and Ryan Miller combined to stop 30 shots and Anaheim beat Toronto.

Gibson made 26 saves before coming off with 9:40 remaining in the game after Henrique’s goal. Gibson appeared to be injured while making a save on a shot by John Tavares.

Miller stopped four shots in relief. It was the 778th appearance of his career, moving him into second place for NHL games played by U.S.-born goaltenders. The Ducks have won two straight and four of their last six.

William Nylander scored with three minutes remaining in the game for Toronto, snapping a Leafs’ scoring drought of 144 minutes, 33 seconds. Jack Campbell made 29 saves as Toronto has lost its last three.

CANUCKS 6, AVALANCHE 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Zack MacEwen scored two goals and Vancouver beat Colorado to snap a four-game losing streak.

J.T. Miller and Antoine Roussel each had a goal and an assist for Vancouver. Troy Stecher added a goal and Tanner Pearson scored into an an empty net.

Erik Johnson and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who lost in regulation for the first time in 10 games (7-1-2). Valeri Nichushkin added a goal and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists.

Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko, making his fifth start for the injured Jacob Markstrom, stopped 29 shots. Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz made 19 saves.