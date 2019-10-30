Detroit takes on Toronto for conference matchup

Detroit Pistons (2-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-1, third in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Eastern Conference foes Toronto and Detroit will play.

Toronto finished 58-24 overall and 36-16 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Raptors averaged 8.3 steals, 5.3 blocks and 14 turnovers per game last season.

Detroit went 41-41 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Pistons gave up 107.3 points per game while committing 22.1 fouls last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Raptors Injuries: None listed.

Pistons Injuries: Sekou Doumbouya: out (concussion), Reggie Jackson: out (back), Blake Griffin: out (hamstring).