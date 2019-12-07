Detroit takes on Pittsburgh, aims to break 10-game slide

Pittsburgh Penguins (16-9-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-20-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to stop its 10-game skid when the Red Wings take on Pittsburgh.

The Red Wings are 2-14-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is the last-ranked team in the league averaging just 5.9 points per game. Tyler Bertuzzi leads the team with 24 total points.

The Penguins are 4-2-3 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh has scored 97 goals and ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 15.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 10 goals, adding 14 assists and collecting 24 points. Robby Fabbri has recorded 6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jared McCann leads the Penguins with a plus-12 in 27 games played this season. Guentzel has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Red Wings: 0-8-2, averaging 1.7 goals, three assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .883 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.

Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: day to day (lower body).