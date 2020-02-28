Detroit takes on Ottawa, seeks to halt 4-game skid

Detroit Red Wings (15-47-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (22-31-12, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to break its four-game slide with a win over Ottawa.

Article continues below ...

The Senators are 8-9-5 against Atlantic Division teams. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 104 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 8-13-0 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Detroit scores 2.0 goals per game, the least in the league. Tyler Bertuzzi leads them with 18 total goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 10, Detroit won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Brown leads the Senators with 40 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 26 assists. Tkachuk has totaled two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 18 goals and has 41 points. Anthony Mantha has collected two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with a .883 save percentage.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Colin White: day to day (upper body), Anthony Duclair: day to day (ankle).

Red Wings: Gustav Lindstrom: out (undisclosed), Adam Erne: day to day (undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: out (knee).