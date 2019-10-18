Detroit faces Edmonton on 3-game skid

Detroit Red Wings (3-4-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-1-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to stop its three-game slide when the Red Wings play Edmonton.

Edmonton went 35-38-9 overall with a 18-19-4 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Oilers averaged 29.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.8 goals per game.

Detroit went 32-40-10 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 15-21-5 on the road. The Red Wings scored 39 power play goals with an 18.1% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Oilers Injuries: Josh Archibald: out (illness), Joel Persson: day to day (undisclosed).

Red Wings Injuries: Trevor Daley: day to day (lower body), Adam Erne: day to day (upper body).