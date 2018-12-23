David Perron, Jake Allen leads Blues past Flames, 3-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — David Perron had a goal and an assist, Jake Allen made 28 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Saturday.

Perron has nine goals and 11 assists in 16 games against Calgary since the start of the 2014-15 season.

Tyler Bozak and Oskar Sundqvist also scored to help St. Louis finish 2-1-0 on their trip through Western Canada.

Matthew Tkachuk scored his 16th goal for Calgary. The Flames have lost three straight. Calgary lost for the first time in regulation at home since Nov. 15, ending a 7-0-2 string.

St. Louis opened the scoring 4:06 into the game. Perron gloved down a puck that had deflected high in the air and wristed a shot from inside 20 feet that beat goalie Mike Smith on the short-side. The Blues made it 2-0 at 11:43 when Bozak chipped in a rebound after Pat Maroon curled out from behind the net and had his initial shot stopped.

The Flames scored with 3:11 left in the first. On their first power play of the day, they needed just seven seconds to convert with Tkachuk steering in a centering feed from Elias Lindholm.

The Blues got some insurance two minutes into the third. Smith couldn’t control the rebound of Sundqvist’s 40-foot slap shot and when the puck popped back into the slot, Sundqvist converted.

NOTES: Flames LW Michael Frolik (ankle) returned after missing 15 games. … St. Louis is 11-1-2 when leading after two periods.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Buffalo on Thursday night.

Flames: At Winnipeg on Thursday night.