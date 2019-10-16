Dallas takes on Columbus, seeks to break 3-game slide

Dallas Stars (1-5-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (2-3-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to stop its three-game slide when the Stars take on Columbus.

Article continues below ...

Columbus finished 47-31-4 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 22-17-2 at home. Goalies for the Blue Jackets compiled a .904 save percentage while giving up 2.7 goals on 29.4 shots per game last season.

Dallas finished 43-32-7 overall with a 19-18-4 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Stars scored 45 power play goals with a 21.0% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Stars Injuries: None listed.