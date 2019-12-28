Dallas plays Colorado, aims to break home losing streak

Colorado Avalanche (23-12-3, second in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (20-14-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on Colorado looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

Article continues below ...

The Stars are 7-4-2 against Central Division teams. Dallas has scored 18 power-play goals, converting on 16.8% of chances.

The Avalanche are 13-10-1 in conference play. Colorado leads the league shooting 11.3% and averaging 3.6 goals on 32.2 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 5, Dallas won 4-1. Radek Faksa recorded two goals for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin has recorded 30 total points while scoring 10 goals and collecting 20 assists for the Stars. Denis Gurianov has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ryan Graves leads the Avalanche with a plus-27 in 37 games played this season. Mikko Rantanen has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Alexander Radulov: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Philipp Grubauer: day to day (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body).