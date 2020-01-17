Dallas heads to Minnesota for division showdown

Dallas Stars (27-16-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (21-20-6, seventh in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes Minnesota and Dallas meet.

Article continues below ...

The Wild are 4-8-1 against opponents in the Central Division. Minnesota has scored 27 power-play goals, converting on 18.1% of chances.

The Stars are 10-4-2 against Central Division opponents. Dallas has converted on 19.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 27 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 1, Minnesota won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Staal leads the Wild with 34 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 18 assists. Luke Kunin has collected two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 36 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 25 assists. Esa Lindell has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Stars: Radek Faksa: day to day (upper body), Miro Heiskanen: day to day (upper body).