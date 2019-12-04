Dallas faces Winnipeg, looks to break 4-game slide

Winnipeg Jets (17-10-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (15-11-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to break its four-game losing streak with a win against Winnipeg.

The Stars are 5-4-2 against the rest of their division. Dallas has scored 12 power-play goals, converting on 14.8% of chances.

The Jets are 5-2-0 against division opponents. Winnipeg serves 6.3 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Mark Scheifele leads them averaging 0.6.

Winnipeg defeated Dallas 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 15 assists and has collected 21 points this season. Jamie Benn has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jack Roslovic leads the Jets with a plus-nine in 28 games played this season. Patrik Laine has totaled four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Jets Injuries: None listed.