Dallas beats Chicago; Mats Zuccarello injured in Stars debut

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Spezza broke a tie on a 5-on-3 power play midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Sunday after blowing a three-goal lead.

Spezza took Alexander Radulov’s feed across the crease and tapped the puck past goalie Cam Ward.

The victory was overshadowed by the loss of Mats Zuccarello with what he thought was a broken right arm in his first game with Dallas. Acquired from the New York Rangers on Saturday, Zuccarello had a goal and assist, but left after two periods and is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks.

Radulov and Radek Faksa also scored and Anton Khudobin made 44 saves for the Stars, fighting for a wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Chicago star Patrick Kane was held off the scoresheet, ending his points streak at 20 games. Chris Kunitz, Drake Caggiula and Jonathan Toews tied it for Blackhawks after they fell behind 3-0 early in the second period.

COYOTES 4, JETS 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Arizona beat Winnipeg after retiring the No. 19 jersey of former captain Shane Doan.

Brad Richardson, Clayton Keller and Josh Archibald also scored for the Coyotes. Alex Goligoski added two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 34 shots, sending the Central Division leaders to their fourth loss in five games.

The Coyotes kept pace in the Western Conference playoff race, winning their third straight game and fourth in five. They are three points behind Minnesota for the second wild card.

Patrik Laine scored early before Winnipeg was shut out for almost 58 minutes. Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves.

A sellout crowd was on hand to see Doan’s No. 19 raised to the rafters at Gila River Arena before a game that matched the two teams he played for during his 21 seasons in the NHL.

CAPITALS 6, RANGERS 5, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored at 4:20 of overtime, just beating teammate Alex Ovechkin to the puck, and Washington beat New York in its return from its longest road trip this season.

Nicklas Backstrom scored his 14th and 15th goals of the season and the second-place Capitals moved within two points of the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Islanders.

Tom Wilson added his 17th goal, and Nic Dowd and Michal Kempny also scored for Washington.

Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei scored multiple goals for the first time in his career, his second tying the game with 31 seconds remaining in regulation.Chris Kreider added his 26th, Jimmy Vesey contributed his 15th, and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for New York.

WILD 2, BLUES 1, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Donato scored at 2:29 of overtime to lift Minnesota past St. Louis for its third straight victory.

Donato launched a shot from behind the left circle past Jake Allen’s glove. Donato has four points in three games since being acquired from Boston.

Jason Zucker also scored, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 shots. Alex Pietrangelo scored on a power play in the third period for St. Louis. The Blues lost for just the second time in 14 games.

SHARKS 5, RED WINGS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Joe Pavelski had his fifth career hat trick, scoring twice in less than a minute late in the second period, to help San Jose beat Detroit.

Brent Burns had a goal and assist, fellow defenseman Tim Heed also scored, and Aaron Dell made 20 saves. Star defenseman Erik Karlsson sat out after aggravating a groin injury at Columbus on Saturday night.

Defenseman Mike Green had a goal and an assist, and Darren Helm and Gustav Nyquist also scored for Detroit.

FLAMES 2, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Austin Czarnik scored with 41 seconds remaining to lift Calgary past Ottawa.

Mikael Backlund also scored, and David Rittich made 22 saves to help Calgary win its fifth straight.

Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators in his first game against brother Matthew in the NHL.