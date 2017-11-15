Crosby, Sheary lead Penguins past Sabres 5-4 in OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) Sidney Crosby ended a long goal drought and assisted on Conor Sheary’s winner 16 seconds into overtime as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Crosby scored his sixth of the season, Sheary had a pair of goals and Patric Hornqvist added one for Pittsburgh. Phil Kessel got his eighth of the season and has goals in four straight games. Kessel, the team’s leading scorer, has at least one point in five straight games – and 16 of 20 this season.

Matt Murray made 28 saves for the Penguins, who won their sixth in a row at home. Pittsburgh is 12-0-1 in its last 13 games against the Sabres, including seven consecutive wins at home.

Crosby scored for the first time in 11 games, and Buffalo’s Jack Eichel ended an eight-game drought, both in the second period.

WILD 3, FLYERS 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Devan Dubnyk posted his third straight shutout with 30 saves and Nino Niederreiter scored 12 seconds into the game for Minnesota in a win against Philadelphia.

Dubnyk’s third shutout of the season stretched his scoreless streak to 195:05, breaking his mark of 183:16 set last season for the longest in team history. Dubnyk has stopped the last 103 shots he’s faced.

Eric Staal and Jason Zucker each scored an empty-net goal for Minnesota, which has won a season-best three straight.

Brian Elliott made 17 saves for Philadelphia, shut out for an NHL-high fifth time this season.

Niederreiter broke Zucker’s streak of six straight goals for the Wild, one shy of the NHL record for consecutive goals scored by a player for one team.

OILERS 8, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had two goals for Edmonton in a victory over Vegas.

Oscar Klefbom, Patrick Maroon, Matt Benning and Mark Letestu also scored for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game skid. Cam Talbot stopped 22 shots.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and James Neal had the goals for the expansion Golden Knights, who have lost three of four.

Maxime Lagace gave up seven goals on 29 shots before being replaced by Dylan Ferguson, the fifth goalie to play for Vegas this year.

PREDATORS 6, CAPITALS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Mattias Ekholm and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist to lead Nashville past Washington for its fifth straight victory.

Craig Smith, Nick Bonino, Filip Forsberg and Miikka Salomaki also scored for Nashville. Pekka Rinne made 26 saves, and 12 players had at least one point for the Predators.

T.J. Oshie scored twice and Alex Chiasson also had a goal for Washington, which had won two consecutive games.

Braden Holtby made 19 saves and was replaced by Philipp Grubauer at the start of the third period. Grubauer turned aside all six shots he faced.

BLUE JACKETS 2, CANADIENS 1, OT

MONTREAL (AP) – Zach Werenski scored 1:09 into overtime, lifting Columbus over Montreal.

Josh Anderson had a goal 2:29 into the game for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves, allowing only a goal to Paul Byron early in the third period.

Charlie Lindgren, making his fifth consecutive start for Montreal, stopped 23 shots. Werenski beat him with a wrist shot to the roof of the net on his glove side.

PANTHERS 4, STARS 3, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Jonathan Huberdeau had two power-play goals and Vincent Trocheck scored the winner in a shootout to lift Florida over Dallas.

Aleksander Barkov scored in regulation and the shootout for the Panthers. Roberto Luongo stopped 40 shots, plus two more in the tiebreaker.

Jamie Benn had two goals for Dallas, and Remi Elie also scored. Tyler Seguin had a goal in the shootout.

Kari Lehtonen made 26 saves during his first start in four games. Alexander Radulov added two assists for the Stars and has at least one point in nine straight games.

JETS 4, COYOTES 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves and Winnipeg defeated Arizona for its second victory over the struggling Coyotes in four days.

On a night when the Jets inducted Dale Hawerchuk into their Hall of Fame and lifted his No. 10 banner to the rafters, the home team easily handled the franchise that moved from Winnipeg to Arizona 21 years ago.

Joel Armia, Bryan Little and Adam Lowry scored in the second period for the Jets, who also beat the Coyotes in Arizona last weekend to finish a three-game road trip. Andrew Copp opened the scoring.

Antti Raanta made 10 saves on 13 shots for Arizona before being chased after Little’s breakaway goal in the second