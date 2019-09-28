Crosby leaves preseason finale with apparent foot injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby left the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ preseason finale against Buffalo in the first period Saturday after taking a shot off his skate.

Hit by a shot from Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella, Crosby played on 6:42 before leaving. Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust left the game after he was hit in the hand in the third period.

“They both got hit with shots,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “They are being evaluated now. We will probably have more definitive answers tomorrow morning.”

The Sabres won the game 3-2 in a shootout, with Casey Mittelstadt scoring in the sixth round.

Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo in the shootout. Thompson’s goal in the second round drew Buffalo even, after Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang opened the round by scoring on a wrist shot. Letang was the only Penguin to score in the shootout.

Buffalo’s Linus Ullmark made 34 saves, and Marco Scandella and Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres. Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins, and Matt Murray made 28 saves.

The two teams will open the regular season Thursday in Buffalo.

BRUINS 8, BLACKHAWKS 2

At Boston, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk each had three goals and an assist in Boston’s victory over a Chicago split squad.

Charlie Coyle and Karson Kuhlman also scored, and Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots.

Boston center Patrice Bergeron made his preseason debut. Bergeron spent the offseason and training camp working through a groin injury that dates to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Philipp Kurashev and Tim Soderlund scored for Chicago. Kevin Lankinen and Matt Tomkins each played half the game in goal. Lankinen started and allowed five goals on 18 shots. Tomkins allowed three goals on 12 shots.

Chicago’s regulars are in Berlin for a game against Eisbaren of the German Hockey League on Sunday. They will open the regular season Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Czech Republic as part of the NHL’s Global Series.

STARS 4, AVALANCHE 3, SO

At Dallas, Ben Bishop made 25 saves and stopped Gabriel Landeskog in the shootout to push Dallas past Colorado.

Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov scored in the shootout for Dallas. Nathan MacKinnon scored Colorado’s lone goal in the tiebreaker.

Seguin, Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas in regulation. Pavelski and Benn scored 2:05 apart late in the third to force overtime. Name Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Joonas Donskoi scored for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves.

ISLANDERS 4, RANGERS 2

At Bridgeport, Connecticut, Mathew Barzal broke a tie with 2:20 left in the New York Islanders‘ victory over the New York Rangers.

Michael Dal Colle, Josh Bailey and Adam Pelech also scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov and Thomas Greiss each play half the game in goal. Varlamov started and stopped all 14 shots he faced, and Greiss stopped five shots.

Vladimir Namestnikov and Tony DeAngelo scored for the Rangers. Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, RED WINGS 2

At Toronto, Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists and Frederik Andersen made 16 saves to help Toronto beat Detroi.

Matthews finished the preseason with five goals and three assists in four games.

Andreas Johnsson, Trevor Moore, William Nylander and John Tavares also scored.

PANTHERS 1, LIGHTNING 0, SO

In Tampa, Florida, Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves and Vincent Trocheck scored the only goal in the shootout to lead Florida past Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for the Lightning.

CANADIENS 4, SENATORS 3, OT

At Montreal, Nick Suzuki scored in overtime to lift Montreal past Ottawa.

Phillip Danault, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher also scored and Carey Price stopped 34 shots.

Bobby Ryan, Anthony Duclair and Filip Chlapik scored for Senators.