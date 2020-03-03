Coyotes visit the Canucks after Keller’s 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (32-27-8, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (34-25-6, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host Arizona after Clayton Keller scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 5-2 victory against the Sabres.

The Canucks are 11-7-1 against Pacific Division opponents. Vancouver averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Alexander Edler leads the team serving 60 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 10-7-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Arizona serves 6.4 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Barrett Hayton leads the team averaging 0.8.

In their last meeting on Jan. 16, Vancouver won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-13 in 64 games played this season. J.T. Miller has recorded five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Christian Dvorak leads the Coyotes with a plus-eight in 67 games played this season. Keller has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Jacob Markstrom: out (lower body).

Coyotes: None listed.