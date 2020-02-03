Coyotes to host Draisaitl and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (28-18-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (26-21-7, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Arizona. He’s first in the NHL with 83 points, scoring 29 goals and recording 54 assists.

The Coyotes are 9-7-4 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Arizona has scored 32 power-play goals, converting on 19.4% of chances.

The Oilers are 10-6-2 against Pacific Division teams. Edmonton is fourth in the league shooting 10.9% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.8 shots per game.

Edmonton knocked off Arizona 7-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 18. Connor McDavid scored two goals for the Oilers in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has recorded 38 total points while scoring eight goals and adding 30 assists for the Coyotes. Taylor Hall has recorded five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 54 total assists and has recorded 83 points. McDavid has recorded eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-1-2, averaging 4.5 goals, seven assists, four penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Coyotes: 2-5-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Ilya Lyubushkin: out (illness), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body).

Oilers: James Neal: day to day (foot).