Coyotes recall Domingue, Mermis from Tucson

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) The Arizona Coyotes have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue and defenseman Dakota Mermis from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

The Coyotes also assigned defenseman Joel Hanley and goalie Hunter Miska to Tucson on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Domingue is 0-6-0 with a 4.33 goals-against average for Arizona his season. The 23-year-old Mermis has a goal and two assists in seven games with Tucson this season.

Hanley and Miska didn’t play for the Coyotes.