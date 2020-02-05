Coyotes host the Hurricanes following shutout win

Carolina Hurricanes (30-20-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (27-21-7, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit Arizona after the Coyotes shut out Edmonton 3-0. Antti Raanta earned the victory in the net for Arizona after collecting 30 saves.

The Coyotes are 13-10-4 on their home ice. Arizona has scored 32 power-play goals, converting on 19% of chances.

The Hurricanes are 12-11-2 in road games. Carolina has allowed 32 power-play goals, killing 82.9% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Jan. 10, Carolina won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 18 goals and has recorded 31 points. Taylor Hall has collected four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 40 total assists and has recorded 51 points. Sebastian Aho has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Coyotes: 2-5-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jason Demers: day to day (lower body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: day to day (lower body).

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (upper body).