Coyotes’ Dvorak sidelined indefinitely by torn pectoral

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak is sidelined indefinitely after having surgery Friday to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

Dvorak has injured last week during a rehab skate for an unrelated injury.

“Christian was making good progress when he injured his pectoral muscle during practice,” general manager John Chayka said. “It’s unfortunate and unlucky, but the surgery went well today and we expect him to make a full recovery.”

The 22-year-old Dvorak has yet to play this season, his third with the Coyotes. He had 15 goals in each of his first two seasons.