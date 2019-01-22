Coyle scores, Wild beat Golden Knights 4-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored his second game-winning goal of the season with 5:31 remaining to lift the Minnesota Wild past the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Monday.

With the win, the Wild moved past Colorado and Vancouver into the top wild-card slot in the Western Conference. Minnesota takes on Colorado on Wednesday, the final game before the All-Star break for both teams.

With the puck loose in front of the net, Jared Spurgeon sent a perfect pass to Coyle, who beat Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury with a high shot that put the Wild in front.

Marcos Foligno, Eric Staal and Mikko Koivu also scored for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves and has stopped 64 of 67 shots in his last three games.

Alex Tuch and Max Pacioretty scored for the Golden Knights.

Fleury made 18 saves for Vegas.

The loss kept Vegas in third place in the Pacific Division, behind first-place Calgary and San Jose.

KINGS 4, BLUES 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul LaDue scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and Los Angeles rallied past St. Louis.

Jonathan Quick stopped 33 shots in his 302nd NHL victory, which is fourth-best among U.S.-born goaltenders.

Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and an assist, while Brendan Leipsic had two assists. Drew Doughty also scored for Los Angeles, which has won three of its last five.

Mackenzie MacEachern, Oskar Sundqvist and Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves.

PREDATORS 4, AVALANCHE 1

DENVER (AP) — Pekka Rinne stopped a penalty shot among his 35 saves and Nashville knocked off Colorado as Peter Laviolette captured win No. 600 of his NHL coaching career.

Nick Bonino and Viktor Arvidsson scored 1:34 apart in the second period, while Roman Josi added another and Ryan Ellis contributed a late empty-netter from deep in his zone. The Predators beat their Central Division rivals for a 12th time over the last 13 regular-season meetings.

Alexander Kerfoot had the lone goal for the Avalanche, who have dropped five of seven.

PANTHERS 6, SHARKS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Frank Vatrano had a goal and three assists for a career-high four points to lift Florida over San Jose.

Vincent Trocheck, Keith Yandle and Nick Bjugstad each had a power-play goal for the Panthers. Mike Matheson and Aaron Ekblad also scored, Roberto Luongo stopped 27 shots and Aleksander Barkov added three assists.

The Panthers have won three straight after losing their previous seven games.

Timo Meier and Logan Couture scored for the Sharks. Martin Jones allowed five goals on 21 shots before being replaced by Aaron Dell with 12:38 left in the third period. Dell made eight saves.