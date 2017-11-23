Couture helps Sharks beat Coyotes 3-1 (Nov 22, 2017)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Logan Couture scored another goal for San Jose but was happier to see the Sharks’ top line get untracked.

”We’ve got to get those guys going to help us offensively,” Couture said of teammates Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski and Timo Meier after the Sharks’ 3-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. ”We need them to produce.”

Thornton opened the scoring for the Sharks, with Pavelski adding an assist, the pair’s first points since November 8, a span of five games.

”I think with Timo with us last game it brought us a lot of energy and a lot of chances,” said Thornton, who scored his first goal since October 26. ”Me and Pavs really like playing with him.”

Joel Ward added an empty-net goal with 47.8 to play for the Sharks, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

”We got enough offense to win,” said Sharks coach Peter DeBoer. ”That’s all that matters. I thought we played a good road game. I don’t care how it looks.”

Brendan Perlini scored with 7:37 to go, ruining Sharks goalie Martin Jones’ bid for his second shutout of the season. The Coyotes saw their season-high three-game winning streak snapped and lost for the eighth time in nine home games (1-7-1).

Jones finished with 26 saves.

”We defended really well,” said Jones, who was tested seriously only twice in the first two periods. ”The first 10 minutes they had a lot of jump and were buzzing around our zone, but after that not as much.”

Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta left at 14:37 of the first period with an upper-body injury. Couture had collided with Raanta more than four minutes earlier, earning an interference penalty. Raanta skated to the bench during a stoppage in play and retreated to the locker room.

Scott Wedgewood took Raanta’s place and was in net for only five seconds before the Sharks broke through. Wedgewood stopped Brent Burns’ long shot from the top of the right circle even after it deflected off San Jose right wing Timo Meier. But the rebound kicked to the bottom of the right circle, where Thornton swept in and beat the goalie with a quick wrist shot.

”He (coach Rick Tocchet) looked at me and said go,” Wedgewood. ”I was like, alright. That’s the tough part. Then shot, top, goal. That was tough.”

San Jose made it 2-0 at 4:56 of the second, taking advantage of Arizona’s inability to clear the zone while the Sharks were on a line change.

Justin Braun fought three Coyotes for the puck along the right boards before Joonas Donskoi swooped in, skated to the goal line then sent a pass across to Couture. Couture deked Wedgewood to the ice with a forehand fake, then scored on the backhand.

Perlini cut the lead to 2-1 when he redirected Derek Stepan’s shot from the top of the right circle past Jones.

”We had some costly mistakes,” Perlini said. ”We got back within a goal but there were too many mistakes.”

NOTES: Thornton has 22 goals and 83 points in 82 career games against Arizona. … The Coyotes, who had played seven of their past eight on the road, opened a three-game homestand. … Raanta made eight saves before leaving and has stopped 98 of the past 105 shots he’s faced. … Couture’s goal was his first in five games.

UP NEXT:

Sharks: visit Las Vegas on Friday

Coyotes: host Los Angeles on Friday.