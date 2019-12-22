Columbus visits New York after Bjorkstrand’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (16-14-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-8-3, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits the New York Islanders after Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 5-1 win against the Devils.

The Islanders have gone 6-2-1 against division opponents. New York is last in the NHL shooting 28.2 shots per game.

The Blue Jackets are 6-5-2 against the rest of their division. Columbus has scored 20 power-play goals, converting on 17.1% of chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 30, New York won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with a plus-10 in 34 games played this season. Anders Lee has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Gustav Nyquist has collected 26 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 17 assists for the Blue Jackets. Bjorkstrand has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Andrew Ladd: out (knee), Cal Clutterbuck: out (wrist).

Blue Jackets: David Savard: day to day (illness), Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body), Cam Atkinson: day to day (lower body).