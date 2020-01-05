Columbus visits Los Angeles after Werenski’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (19-15-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (17-22-4, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits the Los Angeles Kings after Zachary Werenski scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

The Kings are 11-8-1 on their home ice. Los Angeles has given up 33 power-play goals, killing 74.6% of opponent chances.

The Blue Jackets have gone 7-6-6 away from home. Columbus has allowed 23 power-play goals, killing 80.8% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 19, Columbus won 3-2. Pierre-Luc Dubois recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 22 assists and has collected 37 points this season. Alex Iafallo has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Seth Jones leads the Blue Jackets with 20 total assists and has recorded 24 points. Werenski has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-1-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 1.7 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Dustin Brown: day to day (illness).

Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: day to day (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body).