Columbus heads to Pittsburgh for division matchup

Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (0-1-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays Columbus in a matchup of Metropolitan Division teams.

Article continues below ...

Pittsburgh went 44-26-12 overall and 26-15-11 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Penguins scored 271 total goals last season, 56 on power plays and 12 shorthanded.

Columbus went 47-31-4 overall and 18-9-1 in Metropolitan Division play during the 2018-19 season. The Blue Jackets averaged 3.1 goals on 31.6 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Penguins Injuries: None listed.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.