Columbus faces New Jersey on 4-game skid

Columbus Blue Jackets (30-18-11, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-26-10, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus comes into the matchup with New Jersey after losing four games in a row.

The Devils are 6-9-2 against division opponents. New Jersey averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 10-6-3 against the rest of their division. Columbus averages only 3.1 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads them averaging 0.4.

Columbus defeated New Jersey 5-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 18. Cam Atkinson scored two goals for the Blue Jackets in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 21 goals and has recorded 39 points. Damon Severson has totaled two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 19 goals and has recorded 32 points. Dubois has scored two goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-2-3, averaging two goals, 2.9 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Devils: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Nico Hischier: day to day (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Cam Atkinson: out (lower body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body), Alexander Wennberg: out (upper body).