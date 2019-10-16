Colorado plays Pittsburgh on 5-game win streak

Colorado Avalanche (5-0-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-0, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado seeks to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh finished 44-26-12 overall with a 23-14-4 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Penguins averaged 3.3 goals and 5.6 assists per game last season.

Colorado went 38-30-14 overall with a 17-16-8 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Avalanche averaged 32.6 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.2 goals per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Penguins Injuries: Jared McCann: day to day (lower-body).

Avalanche Injuries: Ian Cole: out (lower body).