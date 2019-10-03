Colorado opens season against Calgary

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche take on the Calgary Flames at home in the season opener.

Colorado finished 38-30-14 overall and 22-20-8 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Avalanche scored 258 total goals last season while averaging 3.2 per game.

Calgary finished 50-25-7 overall and 29-18-3 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Flames scored 289 total goals last season averaging 3.5 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.

Flames Injuries: Mikael Backlund: day to day (lower body).