Colorado Avalanche face the Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins (3-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-0-0, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Boston Bruins.

Colorado finished 38-30-14 overall and 21-14-6 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Avalanche scored 258 total goals last season while averaging 3.2 per game.

Boston finished 49-24-9 overall and 20-15-6 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Bruins scored 257 total goals last season averaging 3.1 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Avalanche Injuries: J.T. Compher: day to day (lower body).

Bruins Injuries: None listed.