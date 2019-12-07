Chicago hosts Arizona after shootout victory

Arizona Coyotes (17-10-4, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-12-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Arizona Coyotes after the Blackhawks beat New Jersey 2-1 in a shootout.

The Blackhawks are 7-6-4 in conference games. Chicago has converted on 14.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 13 power-play goals.

The Coyotes are 10-4-4 in conference games. Arizona serves 6.4 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Barrett Hayton leads them averaging 0.9.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome leads the Blackhawks with a plus-10 in 25 games played this season. Patrick Kane has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 11 goals and has 16 points. Christian Dvorak has totaled two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: Olli Maatta: day to day (illness).

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.