Chicago and Houston meet for cross-conference contest

Houston Rockets (5-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (3-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

Chicago hosts Houston in a non-conference matchup.

Chicago went 22-60 overall with a 9-32 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Bulls averaged 104.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.4 last season.

Houston went 53-29 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 22-19 on the road. The Rockets averaged 21.2 assists per game on 39.2 made field goals last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Bulls Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (left thumb sprain), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot contusion).

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Nene: day to day (abductor).