Central Division leader St. Louis and Tampa Bay face off

St. Louis Blues (14-5-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (12-7-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Division-leading St. Louis Blues head to take on Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning are 6-2-1 at home. Tampa Bay leads the NHL with 6.7 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman averaging 0.8.

The Blues are 7-2-3 on the road. St. Louis has given up 12 power-play goals, killing 83.8% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 19, St. Louis won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 21 points, scoring eight goals and collecting 13 assists. Yanni Gourde has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with 12 goals and has 22 points. Alex Pietrangelo has recorded eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-2-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 8.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: Steven Stamkos: day to day (lower body).

Blues Injuries: None listed.