Carolina visits Vancouver after Aho’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (19-11-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (15-12-4, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Vancouver Canucks after Sebastian Aho scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 6-3 win over the Oilers.

The Canucks are 7-4-3 on their home ice. Vancouver leads the NHL with 31 power-play goals, led by Elias Pettersson with six.

The Hurricanes have gone 9-6-1 away from home. Carolina ranks seventh in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.8.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pettersson has recorded 33 total points while scoring 12 goals and adding 21 assists for the Canucks. J.T. Miller has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 24 total assists and has collected 31 points. Aho has totaled 13 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Hurricanes: Erik Haula: day to day (lower body).