Carolina visits New Jersey after Aho’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (38-25-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (28-29-12, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the New Jersey Devils after Sebastian Aho scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Article continues below ...

The Devils are 18-18-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 79 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 20-17-2 in Eastern Conference play. Carolina ranks seventh in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.7.

In their last matchup on Feb. 14, Carolina won 5-2. Nino Niederreiter recorded a team-high 2 points for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Rooney leads the Devils with a plus-eight in 49 games played this season. Jesper Bratt has scored five goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Aho has collected 66 total points while scoring 38 goals and totaling 28 assists for the Hurricanes. Justin Williams has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Devils: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Fredrik Claesson: day to day (lower body), Will Butcher: out for season (thumb).

Hurricanes: James Reimer: out (lower-body), Ryan Dzingel: day to day (upper body).