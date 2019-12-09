Carolina visits Draisaitl and the Oilers

Carolina Hurricanes (18-11-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (18-10-4, first in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Carolina. He’s first in the league with 53 points, scoring 19 goals and recording 34 assists.

Article continues below ...

The Oilers have gone 8-4-3 in home games. Edmonton ranks seventh in the league shooting 10.4% and averaging 3.0 goals on 28.5 shots per game.

The Hurricanes are 8-6-1 in road games. Carolina has allowed 15 power-play goals, killing 85.6% of opponent opportunities.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 53 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 34 assists. Connor McDavid has totaled five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 16 goals and has 27 points. Andrei Svechnikov has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed), Mike Smith: day to day (lower body), Zack Kassian: day to day (lower body).

Hurricanes Injuries: Martin Necas: day to day (lower body).