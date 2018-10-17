Carolina sends Necas, Fleury to minors, calls up Bishop

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have assigned forward Martin Necas and defenseman Haydn Fleury to their AHL affiliate in Charlotte.

In a corresponding move Wednesday, the Hurricanes recalled forward Clark Bishop from Charlotte.

The 19-year-old Necas, the team’s first-round pick in 2017, was sent down a day after he scored his first NHL goal in a 4-2 loss at Tampa Bay. He was averaging only about 10 minutes of ice time.

The 22-year-old Fleury skated in only one game this season for the Hurricanes and their crowded defensive corps.

Bishop has one goal and two assists in four games with Charlotte.